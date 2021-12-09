Helping the wayward

It seems as though people have become extremely intolerant and ignorant these days. Our society seems to be fast losing basic ethics and values. One cannot help but wonder what is happening. Are parents failing to teach their children how to respect each other and be tolerant? Or do schools fail to teach basic etiquettes?
Regardless of the cause, the matter is concerning. Intolerant societies can never prosper. The best way to teach tolerance and respect to our sizable population of young people is to teach by example. Only by being good role models to younger people can we expect to see a positive change in them.
Mirza Saad Baig
Karachi
The prime minister announced to confer Malik Adnan with the Tamgha e Shujaat for trying to save the Sri Lankan factory...
This refers to the editorial ‘Covid audit’ . It discusses that the auditor general’s report on the Covid-19...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the terrible state of the road that connects Rawat to the Dhan...
At the risk of beating the old drum, I say that our political parties are only interested in playing blame games. They...
Women can contribute significantly in all areas of the country’s growth, but this is only possible if they are given...
The morbid lynching of a Sri Lankan citizen has appalled everyone. However, this vicious killing is not the first of...