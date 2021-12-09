Helping the wayward

It seems as though people have become extremely intolerant and ignorant these days. Our society seems to be fast losing basic ethics and values. One cannot help but wonder what is happening. Are parents failing to teach their children how to respect each other and be tolerant? Or do schools fail to teach basic etiquettes?

Regardless of the cause, the matter is concerning. Intolerant societies can never prosper. The best way to teach tolerance and respect to our sizable population of young people is to teach by example. Only by being good role models to younger people can we expect to see a positive change in them.

Mirza Saad Baig

Karachi