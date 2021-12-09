Pakistan-China joint programme for DAE students

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) in collaboration with TANG Chinese International Education Group and Zalmi Foundation will start a joint technical education programme for its Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) students.

A ceremony was held at Tevta Secretariat here Wednesday which was attended by Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique whereas Tang Pakistan CEO Song Jianying, Shenzhen Institute of IT Wang Hui President and Guangzhou College Zhao Pengfei head attended ceremony online. Addressing on the occasion, Tevta Chairperson Ali Salman explained the details of programme and said that the collaboration would start a three-year Dual Diploma programme where students would study two-year in Tevta colleges and one year in China's vocational or technical college.