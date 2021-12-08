Efforts afoot to recover Priya Kumari

SUKKUR: Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar, on Tuesday constituted a committee, led by the DIGP Larkana and comprising the SSP Sukkur, SSP Shikarpur and SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot, to recover seven-year-old girl Priya Kumari, d/o Rajo Mal, who had gone missing on August 18, 2021 from Sanghar. Sources said the IGP was informed that some 150 suspects were taken into custody and investigated. However, the polygraphic tests of two suspects, who were changing their statements during the interrogation, were underway. The sources said the IGP Sindh had ordered to resolve the Priya Kumari case till December 9.