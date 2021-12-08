JCP confirms employment of two IHC judges

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday approved the proposal to confirm the employment of two additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A meeting of the JCP was held here under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and participated by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General of Pakistan and others. The JCP confirmed the employment of Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri after reviewing their performance.