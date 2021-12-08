JCP confirms employment of two IHC judges

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday approved the proposal to confirm the employment of two additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
A meeting of the JCP was held here under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and participated by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General of Pakistan and others. The JCP confirmed the employment of Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri after reviewing their performance.
GUJRANWALA: A girl was raped at Kamoke on Tuesday. Accused Nafees entered the house of an 18-year-old girl and raped...
SUKKUR: Inspector General of Police, Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar, on Tuesday constituted a committee, led by the DIGP Larkana...
PARIS: The share of global wealth of the world's richest people soared at a record pace during the Covid pandemic, a...
SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh has started a province wide protest against Local Government Amendment Bill...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, seeking revocation of the divorce...
SUKKUR: Twelve days after Dr Noshin Kazmi’s suicide, the Police has confirmed that the suicide note found in her...