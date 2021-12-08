 
close
Wednesday December 08, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

JCP confirms employment of two IHC judges

By APP
December 08, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Tuesday approved the proposal to confirm the employment of two additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

A meeting of the JCP was held here under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed and participated by four senior judges of the Supreme Court, Attorney General of Pakistan and others. The JCP confirmed the employment of Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri after reviewing their performance.