Anniversary of plane crash marked

CHITRAL: The anniversary of the fatal crash of PIA flight near Havelian was observed on Tuesday.

Officials, including Lower Chitral Deputy Commissioner Hassan Abid and residents of the area laid down bouquets on Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered prayers for the people martyred in the crash and patience for the families who lost their loved ones.

Quran Khwani was held in various programmes for the departed souls while jawans of police and Chitral Levies presented guard of honour on the occasion as well.

Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-661 carrying more than 40 passengers had crashed in Havelian on the way to Islamabad from Chitral on December 7, 2016.