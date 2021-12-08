Protesting teachers urged to call-off strike, begin talks

Islamabad P: The Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training, in a meeting held on Tuesday at Parliament House urged protesting teachers of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to call off its strike.

Chairman Committee Senator Irfan Siddiqui, who took up the matter in wake of its gravity urged representatives of the Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC) to take into consideration the future of numerous students effected by this strike and resume duties. A Committee headed by Ms. Wajiha Akram, MNA Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Education was formulated to review the matter minutely and to submit its report within 15 days.

Those who attended the meeting included Senator Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Falak Naz, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, and Senior officers of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, including Federal Secretary Education, ED Higher Education Commission and Parliamentary Secretary on Education Ms. Wajiha Akram.

Representatives of FGEJAC upraised the committee that the issue had arisen in the wake of promulgation of the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Ordinance-2021 which envisages placing Institutions currently under FDE beneath the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

Members of the FGEJAC showed concerns regarding ambiguity in pay and to promote education in the country; which is not possible under an Administrative Unit.

They also showed concerns regarding funding, which according to them, had always been an issue at the MCI; witnessed on numerous accounts in delayed projects. They added that this measure was a gross violation of the Civil Services Act. It was asserted that MCI was a dying cadre and being part of this, would kill all future prospects.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui assured FDA employees of the Committee's full support and said that it would do all in its power to ensure that no injustice is done.