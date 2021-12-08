Kyrgyzstan wants to join CPEC: Envoy

Islamabad : Kyrgyzstan is interested in joining the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project and benefit from the tremendous trade opportunities offered by Gwadar Port.

This was stated by Ambassador of the Republic of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev during a seminar on ‘Business, Education and Tourism Opportunities in Kyrgyzstan,’ organised by the Diplomatic Insight, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Riphah International University, here on Tuesday.

The ambassador highlighted the strong Kyrgyz-Pakistani relations saying they are traditionally characterised as fraternal and friendly. He said the relations between the two countries have been marked by active mutual contacts and bilateral events. He further added that Pakistan was among the first to recognize the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, our countries enjoy excellent political relations and regularly exchange visits on the highest levels. During the last 30 years, our countries exchanged presidential visits twice, Kyrgyz prime ministers visited Pakistan twice, Pakistani prime ministers came to Kyrgyzstan four times and speakers of the Kyrgyz parliament visited Pakistan twice," he said.

The envoy said Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev will arrive in Islamabad on December 15 to participate in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on December 16-17.

He said Kyrgyzstan is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its independence this year.

"During the last 30 years, Kyrgyzstan has steadily and peacefully developed on the way to democracy and freedom. Currently, Kyrgyzstan is passing through an important period of political changes. Presidential elections held in January, this year, resulted in the victory of former Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov, who became a new head of state."

The ambassador said the geo-strategic position of Kyrgyzstan at the crossroads between Central Asia and China and further through the Karakoram Pass to Pakistan opened up excellent opportunities for regional trade and economic cooperation, as well as establishing ties in all areas of mutual interest.

He said bilateral trade and economic cooperation were currently low and do not correspond to the potential of the two countries.

"Our country is a dynamically developing diversified economy, where foreign investors are widely represented, including from Pakistan. Investing in the Kyrgyz Republic is profitable and easy as the main factors are the liberal trade regime, full protection of investments, and unlimited repatriation of profits, as well as currency exchange freedom, low business costs, an educated workforce, and direct access to state authorities."