Peshawar mayor slot: PML-N, JUI-F to field joint candidate

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) have formed an alliance for the election of the Peshawar mayor.

A press release said that a jirga was held at the residence of PMLN provincial president Engineer Amir Muqam in Peshawar Cantonment. At the jirga, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and PMLN leader signed a written agreement. The leaders of two political parties announced to field Zubair Ali as joint candidate for the Peshawar mayor’s slot. The joint candidate for deputy mayor will be from the PMLN. Talking to the media, PML-N provincial president Amir Maqam and Haji Ghulam Ali of JUI said that the two parties would field joint candidate in local bodies’ election so that the people of Peshawar could be better served. They said both the parties would run a joint election campaign for the candidate of the Peshawar mayor.