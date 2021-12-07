NSU to train technical staff for mobile manufacturing units

Islamabad: National Skills University (NSU) was aiming at training the technical staff for the upcoming multinational mobile phone production units in Pakistan.

Talking to APP here on Monday Dr. Arslan Ahmed, Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering & Technology said that several multinational companies would start their production in Pakistan and NSU had started certificate courses to fulfil the gap of technical personnel.

"University is offering free certificate course in collaboration with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC),” he informed. He maintained that the courses which are not in collaboration with NAVTTC would have affordable fees because NSU was a degree awarding institute itself.

He said that starting salary of technicians was around 60 to 80 thousand and NSU was also planning to sign memorandums of understanding with mobile manufacturing companies after which jobs would be offered to the candidates right after completion of the course.