Protest against shifting of private schools from Cantt areas today

Rawalpindi: Teachers, students and parents will stage a protest in front of the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board office today (Tuesday) against the shifting of private educational institutions from the Cantonment Board areas, if our problem is not solved then in the next phase protests and sit-ins will be held in front of the Parliament House, says a press release.

Relocation of private schools from Cantonment Board areas will be a burden on parents and closure of schools will increase unemployment. Parents and students do not have to bear burden of travel due to street educational institutions. These views were expressed by Chaudhry Muhammad Tayyab, Malik Azhar Mehmood, Nasir Mehmood, Malik Abrar, Rana Sohail, Naseer Ahmad Janjua, Hafiz Basharat, Amjad Zeb, Muhammad Usman and Nadeem at the Rawalpindi Press Club.

Shiraz, Naseem Malik and others while addressing a press conference, said that in 2017, the government had issued an order stating that private educational institutions should be shifted from cantonments to commercial areas. Representatives of private schools also protested and presented their suggestions to the government.

The speakers said that large educational institutions have been shifted to commercial areas but shifting of small educational institutions to commercial areas with fees ranging from Rs1,000 to Rs3,000 would put more burden on parents. Schools will be closed in the areas which will make teachers unemployed. The government should not take notice otherwise more children would be out of schools in the country.

A protest will be staged outside the Rawalpindi Cantonment Board today along with the school administration, students and teachers in connection with the evacuation of schools from the areas of Cantonments till December 31.