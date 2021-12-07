Zelensky visits frontline amid Russian invasion fears

Kiev: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the country’s eastern frontline on Monday, as fears in Kiev mount that Russia is preparing to invade its south-western neighbour.

Ex-Soviet Ukraine has been fighting pro-Russia separatists in its eastern Lugansk and Donetsk regions since 2014, shortly after Moscow seized Crimea. Kiev and its Western allies accuse the Kremlin of supporting the separatists -- claims Moscow denies -- in a conflict that has claimed over 13,000 lives. "I am honoured to be with you today," Zelensky told Ukrainian troops while visiting their positions in the Donetsk region.