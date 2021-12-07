 
close
Tuesday December 07, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Russia to send Jap tycoon to ISS in return to space tourism

By AFP
December 07, 2021
Russia to send Jap tycoon to ISS in return to space tourism

Baikonur, Kazakhstan: Russia on Wednesday will send Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa to the International Space Station in a move marking Moscow’s return to the now booming space tourism business after a decade-long break. One of Japan’s richest men, Maezawa, 46, will blast off from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan accompanied by his assistant Yozo Hirano.