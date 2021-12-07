Nadir moves into Essa Lab National Tennis under-16 semis

KARACHI: Nadir Mirza moved into the semifinals of under-16 singles at 10th Essa Lab National Tennis Championships at Modern Club here on Monday.

In the quarters of the said category, Nadir beat Hasnain Khurram 6-1, 6-0. In the second round of under-14 singles, Ahsan Ahmed beat Kamil Sayeed 4-0, 4-0 and Abdullah Raziq won against Faiz Ilyas 4-0, 1-4, 4-1.

In the second round of under-12 singles, Ruhab Faisal thrashed Emre Shazim 4-0, 4-1 and Sameer Zaman beat Fiaz Ilyas 4-2, 4-1. In the second round of men’s singles, Farhan Altaf thrashed Adnan Khan 6-2, 6-1; Bilal Soomro defeated Murad 6-3, 4-6, 10-7; and Vinod Das overpowered Shahab 6-1, 4-6, 13-11.