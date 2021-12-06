FDE institutions to continue strike, cancel mid-term papers

Islamabad: The Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC) which met on Sunday decided to continue the boycott of classes and any official duties and also postpone scheduled mid-term examinations in all the educational institutions.

It was decided to apply all the tools including heads and teachers, non-teaching staff, and social media to convey the demand and vision of the protesting staff of the education directorate.

According to FGEJAC, the mid-term papers would be rescheduled once the demand of employees of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to the government for withdrawal of clause 166 of the ICT Local Government Ordinance is met.

The controversial clause of the ordinance placed FDE institutions under the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI). The Action Committee also decided that meetings of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA) would also be called at institutions to take parents into confidence.

The committees of FGEJAC would also visit institutions of six sectors to create awareness about the issue and boost the morale of the staff. The meeting of FGEJAC also thanked electronic and print for their support to the cause of FDE employees which involves future of students in the education sector.