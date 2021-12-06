Govt to target 12 sports in Kamyab Jawan Drive

ISLAMABAD: As Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to inaugurate Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive today (Monday), the government is planning to target 12 sports for the talent hunt and grooming.

The games where heavy investment has been planned include football, cricket, hockey, squash, boxing, weightlifting, wrestling, athletics, skiing, handball, judo, volleyball.

Young athletes aged 11 to 25 including women will be picked through organization of different sports planned around the country. Later the selected ones will be cached and groomed in different sports.

Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) has also come forward to promote the game joining hand with the Kamyab Jawan schemes.

The partnership offers the talented youth in Pakistan the dreams of playing football in world-class stadiums and advancing their skills at the home of football in the United Kingdom (UK).

“GSV has been appointed to bring to life Imran Khan’s vision. The vision comes to life with a nationwide grassroots talent hunt programme in Pakistan conducted under a UEFA-licensed coaching team from Europe, which kicks off on 8 January 2022 in Islamabad,” a GSV official told the news.

The ultimate destination of this programme is the home of football, the UK, under the watchful eyes of Michael Owen in a special educational programme that will accelerate football learning and development for Pakistan’s footballing youth.

Former England and Liverpool striker Michael Owen will oversee the soccer development programme joining hands with the Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.