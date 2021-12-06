Sindhi Cultural Day celebrated across country

SUKKUR: With traditional clothing, folk songs and rallies, the Sindhi Cultural Day was celebrated across the country on Sunday.

This time the elected representatives, including MNAs, MPAs, ministers and cfficials, including divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and SSPs, attended the rallies.

The people of Sindh present Sindhi caps and Ajraks as a gesture of goodwill on this day. Sindhi Ajrak Topi Cultural Day was not only celebrated in Pakistan but also marked in London, USA, Dubai and Gulf countries.

Rallies were taken out across the province to celebrate the occasion. Functions are held in schools and colleges whereas stalls are placed to display the traditional cultural items. The day not only highlights the culture of Sindh but it also brings source of revenue for daily wage earners.

The day was celebrated with traditional enthusiasm in all large and small cities of the province, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Naushroferoz, Moro, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki, Hyderabad, Mithi, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot.

In Umerkot, a rally, led by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Communication and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, was taken out. The leaders, wearing Sindhi Topi and Ajrak, paid rich tribute to the culture of Sindh.

Activists of the nationalist parties, civil society, trade unions, journalists, students, intellectuals, wearing colourful dresses, danced to the tunes of Sindhi songs and waved party flags.

While addressing the participants of the rallies, the leaders said all Sindhi people were united on the issue of culture. They said that they would not tolerate any joke with the Sindh culture and traditions. They said the Sindhi culture and Topi and Ajrak are the identity of Sindhi people.