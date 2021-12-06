Dying flames

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the problem of gas shortage being faced by residents of Karachi. The gas supply in Soldier Bazaar during the last six days of November residents was extremely troublesome. It came only during the early morning hours – and that too with low pressure.

Given that there is no proper schedule for gas loadshedding, residents are at their wits’ ends. First there was electricity loadshedding, now this. How is one supposed to cook food when there is no proper gas supply? People from middle- and low-income families cannot afford to order out. The authorities concerned should ensure that they come up with some solution to the issue.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi