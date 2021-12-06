Children at risk

In November, the Supreme Court declared that the rising number of sexual crime against children needed to be curbed. In 2020, according to an NGO, Sahil, at least 2,960 cases of child abuse were reported across Pakistan. In January 2018, the murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari in Kasur was a great shock to people and caused outrage. After that, however, there seems to be mostly apathy.

After the incident, the ‘Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act’ was passed by parliament. The bill mandated that a missing child be reported to the Zainab Alert cell no later than two after they were reported missing. As crucial and commendable as the act is, there is a need to ensure that it is implemented thoroughly to protect our children.

Insaf Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot