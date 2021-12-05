2,787 vying for LG polls in Mardan

MARDAN: Around 2,787 candidates including 11 for the slot of mayor of Mardan and 29 are contesting the local government elections for the chairman’s slot of other four tehsils in the district.

Some 11 candidates will contest election for the slot of mayor of Mardan tehsil while seven candidates are in the run for tehsil Takhatbhai chairmanship, nine candidates for Katlang tehsil’s chairmanship, six candidates for Rustam, seven for Garhi Kapoora tehsil.

According to official figures, Mardan has 231 village and neighbourhood councils. About 2,747 candidates will contest election on general, women, workers, youth and minority seats.

Some 1,571 candidates are in the field to run for the general seats, 240 women are also contesting election. Around 514 candidates are contesting election for workers’ seat, 402 candidates are contesting election for youth seats and 20 candidates are contesting election for minority seats.

The Election Commission has established 1051 polling stations to hold the polls. Some 105 women candidates and 17 minority candidates have been elected unopposed.

Meanwhile, talking to the News, ANP district general secretary Haroon said his party would sweep the upcoming local bodies elections across the district.