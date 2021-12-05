Minister asks people to elect sincere representatives

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur has said that living nations thrive in a democratic spirit in which the vote is of paramount importance and they can touch the heights of prosperity by dint of the power of vote.

In a message on the occasion of National Voters’ Day on Sunday, Faisal Amin Gandapur urged the people to participate in the phased local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and elect their sincere representatives as local bodies are the nurseries of democracy.

He clarified that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only political party which came into power after 23 years of purely political struggle under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and now it has become a beacon of hope for the entire nation because, he said, the people have tried other political parties since the inception of Pakistan and came to the conclusion that the thinking of all other parties is not really democratic but think dictatorial or they have been born from the cradle of dictatorship.

“Whenever the other political parties or its leadership fell due to any misdeeds, it started looking towards the army for its rescue as the savior and this is the reason why martial law has been imposed on the people of Pakistan for a long time in the past,” he maintained.

He added that the recent legislation of giving the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis and introducing EVM for eliminating the chances of rigging in every election shows that the government is sincere in fair elections.