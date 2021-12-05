Five POs nabbed; rivals reconcile at Mardan Jirga

MARDAN: Five proclaimed offenders were arrested and arms seized during raids while the district police also ended an old enmity between two families through a negotiation here on Saturday.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that on the directive of DPO Dr Zahidullah, the cops raided several trouble spots on tip-offs, including Par Hoti, Toru, Lundkhwar, Katlang and Shahbaz Garhi areas.

Besides the arrest of five wanted men and their nine accomplices, the cops also recovered 13 pistols, one Kalashnikov, and 173 bullets. Also, 55 suspects were intercepted at nakabandis for further investigations.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that as per the vision of IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari, the district police held a Jirga which reconciled two families, who had an old enmity in Ghallader area of the district.

Both the parties announced to be peaceful in the future and buried the hatchet at the Jirga, which was attended by locals and elders in large numbers.