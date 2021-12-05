Five POs nabbed; rivals reconcile at Mardan Jirga

MARDAN: Five proclaimed offenders were arrested and arms seized during raids while the district police also ended an old enmity between two families through a negotiation here on Saturday.
A spokesman for Mardan Police said that on the directive of DPO Dr Zahidullah, the cops raided several trouble spots on tip-offs, including Par Hoti, Toru, Lundkhwar, Katlang and Shahbaz Garhi areas.
Besides the arrest of five wanted men and their nine accomplices, the cops also recovered 13 pistols, one Kalashnikov, and 173 bullets. Also, 55 suspects were intercepted at nakabandis for further investigations.
Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that as per the vision of IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari, the district police held a Jirga which reconciled two families, who had an old enmity in Ghallader area of the district.
Both the parties announced to be peaceful in the future and buried the hatchet at the Jirga, which was attended by locals and elders in large numbers.
MANSEHRA: A grand jirga of the elders of Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas on Saturday warned the...
MARDAN: Around 2,787 candidates including 11 for the slot of mayor of Mardan and 29 are contesting the local...
WANA: A fire Saturday gutted a house in Kaniguram valley of South Waziristan tribal district, reducing to ashes...
NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday said that the opposition parties held Prime Minister...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur has...
NOWSHERA: The opposition parties on Saturday demanded a ban on entry of Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak...