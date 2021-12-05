Efforts underway to implement ban on smoking in national park

Islamabad: The authorities are still making efforts to implement ban on smoking inside Margallah Hills National Park (MHNP) but the ground realities show this task needs new laws and punishments to curb this illegal practice in this protected area.

According to the details, the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has again sought the coordination of the local people to identify people who violate ban on smoking in the national park.

The IWMB also provided contact numbers and appealed to the people to play their due role to implement this ban that is necessary to protect natural environment and wildlife species.

The renewed appeal has been made sometime after a 15-day awareness campaign launched by the IWMB in which people belonging to all segments of the society actively participated and pledged to put in their efforts for protection of the national park.

The IWMB has banned all types of environmentally hazardous practices in the national park including smoking, barbecue and littering to protect the diverse wildlife area. Now the capital police are also supposed to assist the IWMB in enforcing the environmental laws.

According to a report, over 300 incidents of forest fires have been recorded in last seventeen years damaging forests and wildlife species in the national park.

It is pertinent to mention here that the administration launched crackdown against littering in the national park when diplomat Dr. Christian Turner picked up trash left behind by the visitors and posted a picture carrying two bags full of litter on his social media account.

The IWMB in its message stated “Smoking is not allowed inside the MHNP. Please follow the rules of the national park when you visit walking trails or other areas. In case of violations please inform on following numbers: 051-2601912 0309-5302425.”