State land retrieved

LAHORE: The District Administration retrieved 2 kanals and 19 marlas of state land worth Rs 80 million through three different operations conducted in Tehsil Shalimar here on Saturday.

A special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari conducted the operations in the area while the representatives of Revenue and police also participated in land retrieval operations. The first operation was conducted in Asif Town locality where 15 marla state land worth Rs 15 million was retrieved. The second operation was carried out in Main Canal opposite to police station Harbanspura where 2 Kanal worth Rs 60 million was retrieved. The last operation was held in Manzoor Colony where 4 marla state land worth Rs 4.5 million was retrieved. DC Lahore Umer Sher Chattha said that it is the top priority of district administration to protect the state from land grabbers.