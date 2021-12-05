PU cancels admissions of three Sindh students

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) administration has cancelled admissions of three students from Sindh because of fake documents and announced cancelling the admissions of students from Sindh who are still waiting for their intermediate exam result.

In a letter to the university’s Deans, Directors, Principals and Chairmen, PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan directed them to cancel the admissions of all those students from Sindh whose intermediate results were yet not available.

“It has come to the notice of competent authority that a few students of Sindh Board have been granted admission in Undergraduate (BS) for Fall-2021, despite their final results were not available. It is, therefore, requested that if any such student (whose result was not declared before or on closing date i.e., 08.11.2021) is admitted to your department, their admission shall be cancelled immediately,” reads the letter.

Talking to The News, Dr Khalid Khan said that no admission could be offered without results since it could deprive others waiting in the queue. He said the university ensured admissions of four students from Sindh Board as their results were available while around three students did not have their results so far. He said separately the university cancelled admission of three students from Sindh as they had submitted fake documents and the action was taken after verification of their documents.