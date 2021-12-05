Robber killed in ‘police encounter’ in Gulshan

An alleged bandit was killed in a police encounter that took place on Saturday in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. The Gulshan-e-Iqbal police said their cops were patrolling near the Sir Syed University when they found three armed men robbing citizens. The police team raised an alarm and ordered the bandits to surrender.

Upon seeing the cops, the suspects opened fire on them, prompting the police to return fire. As a result of the exchange of fire, one of the suspects was injured and arrested by the police. The other two suspects fled the scene.

The injured robber was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the robber is yet to be ascertained. The police seized a pistol and two motorcycles from his possession. A case was registered and investigations are under way.

Three arrested

The Sindh Rangers during their targeted operation in the Jamshed Town area claimed to have arrested three fraudsters. A spokesman for the paramilitary force said Rangers troops in a joint operation with police in Baloch Para, Jehangir Road, arrested three suspects, Zohaib Ali, Husnain Ali and Yasir Rehman.

During the search of their hideout, the Rangers found law enforcers’ uniforms, fake government cards, three snatched motorcycles and two 30 bore pistols.

It was revealed during the investigations that the accused posed as law enforcers and went to different areas of the city where they abducted local residents and released them after collecting ransom.

The suspects were also involved in drug peddling, the Rangers said, adding that the suspects were also involved in street crime. The arrested men were handed over to the local police for initiation of legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.