Pakistan finish 11th in Junior Hockey World Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan finished 11th in the Junior World Cup Hockey underway in Indian City of Bhubaneswar with a 5-0 win over Poland Saturday.

Rizwan Ali scored a brace through penalty corner drag flicks while a goal each came from captain Waheed Rana, Moin Shakil, and Immaduddin.

In the final on Sunday (today), Argentina and Germany will be meeting each other to decide the title.

Both teams will be meeting for the second time after the European team beat the South American side in a tight 4-3 pool match.

Argentina defeated France 3-1 on penalty shoot-out while Germany defeated India 4-2 to qualify for the final.

The third-place contest will be between France and hosts India – again two teams that met in the pool stage. France were 5-4 winners.