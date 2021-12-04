Remembering a galantry hero

In loving memory of a kind and caring son, brother, husband and father - and above all a brave soldier who gave his life so that others may live. We still recall the horror of the day he embraced martyrdom and how we heard about the attack on Parade Lane on television; near family members going in convoy to his house because of security checks on site, not knowing his fate but praying for his safety.

It was on this day - December 4th, 2009 that five armed suicide attackers opened fire and hurled grenades at the crowd of about 150 worshipers, men and children who had gathered for prayers in the mosque on Parade Lane. Killed in the attack were nine army personnel including Major General Bilal Omer Khan, other officers and civilians and many children belonging to the families of army men.

It was only later we learned that he was out of the mosque and going home when he heard the gunfire and rushed back to grapple with a terrorist. He managed to save many lives but sacrificed his own. We miss you, Bilal. Now and forever. I.H