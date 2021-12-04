Umar Bhutta to lead Pakistan at Asian Champions Trophy

LAHORE: Umar Bhatta will lead the Pakistan team in Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy scheduled from December 14 at Dhaka.

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced a 20-man national hockey squad on Friday. Ali Shan will be the vice captain for the 9-day international hockey showpiece.

Pakistan hockey team will meet India on December 17. The other teams in the event are Republic of Korea, Japan, Malaysia and hosts Bangladesh.

The Green-shirts will face Japan in their first match of the championship on December 14.

Squad: Waqar (Wapda), Abdullah Ishtiaq (Mari Petroleum), Mubashir Ali (Wapda), Ammad Shakeel Butt (National Bank), Tazeem ul Hassan (Mari Petroleum), Mohammad Abdullah (Mari Petroleum), Aqeel Ahmed (Mari Petroleum), Abu Bakar Mahmood (National Bank), Moin Shakeel (WAPDA), Hamad-ud-Din Anjum (WAPDA), Ghazanfar Ali (Mari Petroleum, Azfar Yaqoob (Sui Southern Gas), Umar Bhatta (WAPDA), Ali Shan (Sui Southern Gas), Ejaz Ahmed (WAPDA), Rana Waheed (WAPDA), Junaid Manzoor (National Bank), Afraz (Mari Petroleum), Ahmed Nadeem (Mari Petroleum) and Salman Razzaq (WAPDA).