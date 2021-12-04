Newports squash, atheletics teams for Kamyab Jawan Gala

KARACHI: Newports Institute of Communications and Economics is sending squash and athletics teams for Kamyab Jawan Sports Gala scheduled in Islamabad from December 6-9.

The boys’ squash team comprises Shahzad Ahmad, Huraira Bilal, and Nabeel Ahmad while Osama Khan is the coach.

The athletes in boys’ team are Aniq Hassan, M Taha, M Ramzan, Dilbar Khan, and Shahzad Ahmed.