Newports squash, atheletics teams for Kamyab Jawan Gala

KARACHI: Newports Institute of Communications and Economics is sending squash and athletics teams for Kamyab Jawan Sports Gala scheduled in Islamabad from December 6-9.
The boys’ squash team comprises Shahzad Ahmad, Huraira Bilal, and Nabeel Ahmad while Osama Khan is the coach.
The athletes in boys’ team are Aniq Hassan, M Taha, M Ramzan, Dilbar Khan, and Shahzad Ahmed.
KARACHI: Pakistan senior hockey team coach Olympian Khwaja Junaid has said that Asian Hockey Championship will be the...
LAHORE: Umar Bhatta will lead the Pakistan team in Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy scheduled from December 14 at...
MUMBAI: Mayank Agarwal hit an unbeaten 120 to lead India’s fightback on the opening day of the second Test after...
KARACHI: Senior Civil Judge IV Quetta has restrained Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation from holding his office till...
KARACHI: Despite conceding a 120-run lead, Sindh engineered a super comeback when they downed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by...
BRISBANE: Spinner Nathan Lyon believes his team can sweep the Ashes series, saying England will have doubts about...