Asad top seed in Essa Lab tennis

KARACHI: Asad Zaman of Lahore is top seed in both under-16 and under-14 singles at 10th Essa Lab National Tennis championship that is commencing from Saturday (today) at Modern Club here.
Zohaib Afzal Malik of Lahore is top seed in under-12 singles and Rashid Ali of Hyderabad is top seed in under-10 singles. Farhan Altaf is top seed in men’s singles. The organisers have received 150 entries in various events.
