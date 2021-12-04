Islamabad United ropein Azhar as head coach

KARACHI: Two-time champions Islamabad United have roped in former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood as head coach for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition whose schedule will be disclosed in a few days.
The franchise announced the decision through a press release. Azhar will replace South Africa’s Johan Botha, who will not be available for the United for the seventh edition due to his engagement in Australia. Azhar had served as United as a player in the first edition in 2016.
Azhar, who served as Pakistan’s bowling coach from 2016 to 2019, was recently inducted by England as consultant for the 2021 summer season.
With Azhar as a bowling coach, Multan Sultans last year won their maiden PSL title. Mohammad Rizwan was the skipper of the team.
KARACHI: Pakistan senior hockey team coach Olympian Khwaja Junaid has said that Asian Hockey Championship will be the...
LAHORE: Umar Bhatta will lead the Pakistan team in Asian Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy scheduled from December 14 at...
MUMBAI: Mayank Agarwal hit an unbeaten 120 to lead India’s fightback on the opening day of the second Test after...
KARACHI: Senior Civil Judge IV Quetta has restrained Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation from holding his office till...
KARACHI: Despite conceding a 120-run lead, Sindh engineered a super comeback when they downed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by...
BRISBANE: Spinner Nathan Lyon believes his team can sweep the Ashes series, saying England will have doubts about...