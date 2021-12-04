Islamabad United ropein Azhar as head coach

KARACHI: Two-time champions Islamabad United have roped in former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood as head coach for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition whose schedule will be disclosed in a few days.

The franchise announced the decision through a press release. Azhar will replace South Africa’s Johan Botha, who will not be available for the United for the seventh edition due to his engagement in Australia. Azhar had served as United as a player in the first edition in 2016.

Azhar, who served as Pakistan’s bowling coach from 2016 to 2019, was recently inducted by England as consultant for the 2021 summer season.

With Azhar as a bowling coach, Multan Sultans last year won their maiden PSL title. Mohammad Rizwan was the skipper of the team.