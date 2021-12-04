Aisam, Aqeel in National Ranking Tennis doubles final

LAHORE: Aisamul Haq and Aqeel Khan moved into the doubles final of the 6th Hassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship here at the Lahore Gymkhana hard courts on Friday.
Aqeel, who just the other day lost his singles match to Yousuf Khalil of Peshawar, and Aisam reached the doubles final when they beat the pair of Ahmed Chaudhary and Abdul Haider 6-3, 6-2.
In the final they will take on Mohammad Abid and Waqas Malik who defeated brothers Muzamil and Mudassar Murtaza 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.
In boys under-18 semifinals, Abdullah Adnan beat Hasheesh Kumar 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 and Semi Zeb beat Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-2. Earlier, in quarterfinals, Hasheesh had beaten Baqir Ali 6-2, 6-3, and Abdullah had beaten Faizan Fayyaz 6-3, 6-3.
In ladies singles quarterfinals, Sarah Mehboob beat Zahra Suleman 6-0, 6-0, Esha Jawad beat Laiba Iqbal 6-1, 6-0, and Ushna Suhail defeated Asifa Shahbaz 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals.
