Shaheen vows to follow aggression in second Test

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan go unchanged in the second match of the ICC Test Championship against Bangladesh in Dhaka starting from today (Saturday), ace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Friday vowed to stick to his aggressive approach that was his hallmark during the series opener.

In a virtual media talk, the speedster said that aggression has always been his main weapon no matter what the conditions were.

“As a fast bowler I totally believe in aggression. No matter how the situation, playing track and conditions are, I believe in giving my hundred percent. That is what I did during the first Test and would continue to do so in the second Test.”

The left-arm pacer again praised his new-ball partner Hasan Ali for showing full support to the winning cause from the other end.

“We try to hunt in pair. Putting pressure from one side and getting reward at the other. That is what we have shown in the last Test. We try to compensate each other every time we bowl in tandem. I admit that fast bowling on such surfaces has never been easier, even then we will try to extract something out of even the dead surface.”

Pakistan have named an unchanged squad for the second Test and even have retained left arm spinner Nauman Ali who was not at his best during the previous match.

Shaheen Afridi praised openers Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique for giving Pakistan more than a century stand in each innings of the first Test. “That has somewhat released the pressure from the middle-order. You cannot fire all the time from all ends. Say in some departments your performance is under par, you excel in others which compensate weaker ends. Yet we hope and expect the best from all.”

Shaheen said he never had imagined during his playing days that he would be a permanent member of the national team in all formats at such an early age. “It is really something amazing. I never had realized that even when I started playing for Pakistan at under-19 level. I never thought of such an instant success.”

To a question on breaking Wasim Akram’s Test and one-day record in years to come, Shaheen said he never thought of that as yet. “What I want is to give my hundred percent, bowl with an aggressive mind and put pressure on the opposition. Whenever I need, I get the required rest. But that is all on me. Management is too cooperative in that respect. We have enough bench strength to replace each other when the need arises.”

The pacer was confident to lead Lahore Qalandars in the best possible way. “I owe it to the franchise as I have been representing them for years now. If given the opportunity to lead the side I would make possible efforts to justify my position.”

Shaheen Afridi was also keenly looking forward to the Middlesex contract.

“Previously I represented Hampshire in English County with great success. Hopefully, I will make the best of my stay with Middlesex also during the coming summer.”

Bangladesh have narrowed the gap in skills with Pakistan, but they are still some way off acquiring the mental steel needed to turn corners, handle clutch moments and win Tests. The Dhaka Test is the home side’s last chance to pose the visitors a stern challenge and turn things around for themselves.

Shakib Al Hasan’s return to full fitness should help Bangladesh on many fronts. Taskin Ahmed, meanwhile, will be expected to inject a bit of pace.

Pakistan’s approach to difficult situations helped them dominate most of the Chattogram Test. When Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das put together 206 runs for the fifth wicket in the first innings, they responded with a strong showing on the second morning. When Bangladesh bowled Pakistan out for 286 in their first dig, their bowlers again got them back in the game.