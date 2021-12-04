Breaking addictions

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to a serious problem. The number of smokers in Pakistan has reached over 29 million. The problem, however, is that people have a hard time quitting – even when they want to. A recent survey by Foresight Research showed that around 86 percent of smokers wanted to quit cigarettes but were unsuccessful. It also claimed that 95 percent of respondents felt that switching to alternatives would help them quit. However, in Pakistan, there are few affordable alternatives and smokers are mostly left on their own when it comes to quitting smoking.
Many are clueless about where and how they should seek assistance. For Pakistan to achieve its tobacco control targets and to ensure the wellbeing of its smokers, it is imperative that policymakers make effective cessation services accessible and affordable. Moreover, non-combustible alternatives should be made a part of the national tobacco control policy.
Talal Siddiqui
Karachi
In Islamabad, survival is becoming tough for students. A number of students come to the capital to study from remote...
Women, especially those from backward areas, have never been safe in Pakistan due to the ever-present threats of...
China once had a weaker economy than it does now. It was agricultural and not many had foreseen it would become a...
The people of Balochistan are still striving for their basic needs of water, shelter, food and education. In 2015,...
Smog is the combination of smoke and fog. It is deleterious to people’s health. Recently, Lahore and Karachi were...
As a result of inflation, the number of tea sellers and tea houses is declining rapidly, especially those in rural...