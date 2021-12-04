10 Pakistani fishermen return from Indian jail

LAHORE: Ten Pakistani fishermen returned to the country on Friday after they were released from Indian jail and handed over to the Pakistani authorities via Wagah border.

The released fishermen include Ibrahim, Ali Asghar, Rustam Ali, Majeed, Ali Muhammad, son of Judia, Ali Muhammad, son of Ibrahim, Ali Hassan, Muhammad Samar and Shaukat Ali. The fishermen hail from Thatta district of Sindh.

Edhi Foundation spokesman said the fishermen were handed over to the foundation after completion of legal formalities, adding that they will be sent to Thatta in a special Edhi Foundation vehicle. India had detained the fishermen five years ago for violating maritime boundaries.