RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised the urgency for devising an institutional mechanism to channelise humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe.

The COAS was talking to Andrei Metelitsa, Ambassador of Belarus, who called on him at GHQ here Friday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, defence cooperation, regional security and collaboration on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan values Belarus's role in global and regional affairs and looking forward to enhancing bilateral relations. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in Afghanistan, especially the border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.