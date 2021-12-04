Lebanon minister resigns to ease crisis with Gulf

BEIRUT: The Lebanese minister whose comments on the Yemen war sparked a row with Gulf countries that exacerbated Lebanon’s multiple crises resigned on Friday in hopes it would help end the standoff.
Speaking during a press conference, Georges Kordahi said he hoped this decision "could open a window... towards improved bilateral ties" with Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies.
"The timing is right because I am offering something that could provide Lebanon with an exit" from the crisis, the former information minister said. Kordahi’s resignation has been on the table for weeks and is expected to help end a political and diplomatic quandary that has crippled Lebanon’s fledgling cabinet since October.
