Over 782kg charas recovered, 827 arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) has recovered more than 782kg charas and around 19kg heroin and arrested 827 drug pushers in the district during the last four months, officials said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah Khan said that as per the vision of Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, the district police had launched a crackdown on drug pushers in Mardan district. “During the last four months, 783 FIRs have been registered in cases of drugs and 827 accused have been arrested,” he added.

He added that 12kg crystal meth (ice), 337 litres of liquor and several Kalashnikovs and other arms also recovered during the actions. He also said that the cops have been directed to keep an eye on surroundings of educational institutions to prevent any supply of drugs there and to save the students and younger generation from the menace in particular.

Meanwhile, 13 proclaimed offenders have also been arrested and various arms seized during the search and strike operations in Saddar, Rustam and Shergarh, Lundkhwar, Takhtbhai areas of the district a day earlier.