KIET organises fourth ICCIS 2021 at Korangi Creek

KARACHI: Karachi Institute of Economics and Technology (KIET) held its fourth International Conference on Computing and Information Sciences technically cosponsored by IEEE Karachi Section at Main Campus, PAF Airmen Academy, Korangi Creek, Karachi.

The aim of ICCIS-2021 was to provide a forum to present new research and recent results of the emerging technologies in the fields of computing and information sciences.

International researchers Dr. Mardé Helbig, Professor, School of Information and Communication Technology, Griffith, Australia, Mr. Andries Engelbrecht Professor, Stellenbosch University, South Africaand Dr. Helen Karatza, Professor, Aristotle University, Greece were the international keynote speakers of conference.

Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Khoja, Dean, Institute of Business Administration, Dr. Shoab Ahmed Khan, Chancellor, Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology and Dr. Jawwad Shamsi, Dean, National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences were among the national keynote speakers.

Honorable Mr. Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur, Provincial Minister of Sindh, was the Chief Guest of opening ceremony. He took keen interest in the conference proceedings and praised the efforts of the distinguished researchers and students. Dr. Tariq Rahim Soomro, Vice Chair of IEEE Karachi Section was also present at the occasion.