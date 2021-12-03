Pakistan ready to connect ME with Afghanistan, CARs through CPEC: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that with steady progress of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and operationalisation of Gwadar port, Pakistan is ready to connect the Middle East with Afghanistan and onwards with Central Asian Republics (CARs). He said the enhanced connectivity in our regions will yield rich dividends for our people.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was addressing a grand reception hosted by Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to commemorate the 50th National Day of his country. The UAE ambassador said the eternal bilateral relations between the two countries are based on brotherhood, historic depth, neighborhood and common interests. This unique friendship withstood various tests, while the scope of our cooperation kept expanding with the passage of time and now covers various fields, he added.

Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi said he felt blessed and honoured to celebrate the golden jubilee anniversary of UAE and the 50 years of Pak-UAE historic and friendly relations, in “my second home, Pakistan. He said that he was fully confident that under the visionary leadership of both the countries, this bond of brotherhood will be further enhanced in various sectors and broader horizons. The ambassador recalled proudly that over the past 50 years, the UAE has moved rapidly from a pearl industry to a fully diversified modern economy that is now leading the world in technology, science and sustainability. Being a hub for trade and logistics for centuries due to its unique position, the modern UAE has a global presence that focuses on innovation, technology and education, he added.

The ambassador said that the opening of Dubai Expo 2020 in October 2021 marked the conclusion of five decades of achievements, where 192 countries gathered in Dubai under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future” and provided an ideal opportunity for every participating country to showcase their history, heritage and technology advancement.

Addressing the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said today, we are not only celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the unification of United Arab Emirates (UAE) but also 50 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and UAE. The FM said that Pakistan and UAE have excellent fraternal relations underpinned by the shared heritage and multifaceted cooperation. The tremendous progress achieved by the UAE would not have been possible without the visionary leadership of the founding father of UAE, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, he added. He recalled that economic and trade ties between Pakistan and UAE are an important part of our bilateral relationship and have been growing steadily. With bilateral trade of over $8 billion, the UAE remains Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and North Africa Region, the FM said, adding that it is also among the largest foreign investors in Pakistan.