Child Protection Authority must devise policy on abandoned children

SUKKUR: The Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, on Thursday directed the officers of the Social Welfare Department, Sindh Child Protection Authority, Special Education Deptt and other welfare agencies to devise a strategy for the upbringing, education, health and adoption of children, found abandoned at hospitals in Hyderabad. He was presiding over a meeting at the Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad on the matters of adoption and care of newly born abandoned babies. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner, Hyderabad Sajjad Haider Shah, Deputy Director Planning and Development, Hyderabad Sanaullah Rind and Assistant Commissioner Surhan Ijaz Abro.

Addressing the meeting, the divisional commissioner said that it was a great tragedy that people abandon their newborn babies in hospitals, streets and dump sites. He said the departments established to protect the rights of the children are duty bound to stop this grievious violation of human rights and look after those children. He directed the officers of the Social Welfare Department, Child Protection Authority, Special Education Dept and other welfare agencies to devise a strategy for the upbringing, education, health and adoption of these children.