Students protest causes traffic jam on Canal Road

LAHORE: Dozens of activists of a student union staging a demonstration on Thursday night blocked Canal Bridge near Punjab University (PU) New Campus and protested against the other group of students in the university.
Some students of the two groups had a fight between Wednesday and Thursday night over pasting of posters in the university. On Thursday, they gathered again at different spots at PU New Campus and chanted slogans against each other.
Earlier in the day, some activists of a group held a protest demonstration outside the Vice-Chancellor office demanding action against the other group of students. A PU official said the university had already moved an application to police for registration of cases against the students involved in violent activities on the campus. A group of students blocked the road and demanded the PU administration take action against a student council for its alleged illegal activities and occupying hostels. The protest demo caused worst traffic mess on Canal Road.
