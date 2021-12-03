Serbia jails four ex-officers over journalist’s murder

Belgrade: A Serbian court on Thursday jailed four former intelligence officers for up to 30 years over the brutal 1999 murder of journalist Slavko Curuvija, a fierce critic of late strongman Slobodan Milosevic.
The special court sentenced Serbia’s former secret police chief Radomir Markovic and the head of Belgrade’s intelligence branch Milan Radonjic to 30 years in prison, the Beta news agency said. Two other intelligence officers, including one sentenced in absentia, were handed 20-year sentences, the agency reported.
