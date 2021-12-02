Govt ensuring respect to all schools of thought: Sh Rashid

Islamabad: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the government is ensuring respect to all schools of thought, including minorities, as provided in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Addressing the Leaders Conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that no legislation, which confronts any faith in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will be made. He said minorities, including Christians, are not involved in any case against the state.

Sheikh Rashid said that minorities in Pakistan are being provided free environment for worship according to their religion. The minister assured that there would be no legislation against the minorities as their rights are being protected in the country.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan always focused on the principles of ‘Riasat-e-Madina’ to ensure good governance. These principles tell us to respect other religions and give protection to minorities, he added.

He said the government has fulfilled the promise with overseas Pakistanis and given them voting right. He said that overseas Pakistanis might have crucial rule in the election results of 40 constituencies in Punjab and overall 80 constituencies throughout the country.

He said the government has completed legislation to hold the next general elections through Electronic Voting Machines and to provide right of vote to overseas Pakistanis. The minister said use of EVMs in general elections will ensure free, fair and transparent elections with credible and accurate results. Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said all Pakistani citizens living abroad will play a vital role in decision making process by casting their votes in next general elections through EVMs.