COAS installs Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali as Col Commandant AK Regiment

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Azad Kashmir (AK) Regimental Centre, Mansar Camp, on Wednesday.

The COAS laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha there. The COAS formally installed Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps, as Colonel Commandant of the AK Regiment. Addressing the participants, General Bajwa praised the Azad Kashmir Regiment for its glorious history, professional excellence, outstanding operational performance and war worthiness.