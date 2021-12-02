COAS installs Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali as Col Commandant AK Regiment

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Azad Kashmir (AK) Regimental Centre, Mansar Camp, on Wednesday.
The COAS laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha there. The COAS formally installed Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps, as Colonel Commandant of the AK Regiment. Addressing the participants, General Bajwa praised the Azad Kashmir Regiment for its glorious history, professional excellence, outstanding operational performance and war worthiness.
RAWALPINDI: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday said that the next general elections would be held...
ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the required steps were...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday hailed rally of Pakistan...
Pakistan and Russian officials discuss defence, counter-terrorism and cyber security cooperation
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised that timelines specified for completion of China-Pakistan Economic...
LHC observes that desperate times call for desperate measures and health emergency must be imposed in the entire...