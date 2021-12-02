SNGPL seeks 150pc hike in gas price

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has sought 150 percent hike in gas price. The petition of gas utility in connection with review of its estimated revenue requirement for FY 2021-22 was discussed here at a hearing organised by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Wednesday.

SNGPL has filed a petition for increase in the prescribed price by Rs269 per MMBTU for the year 2021-22 and if previous years’ shortfall, already determined, is included, the requirement increases to Rs 907 per MMBTU. Hence, present tariff of Rs 638.74 per mmbtu with the proposed jump of Rs 907 per mmbtu would swell to Rs 1596.74 per mmbtu, showing jacking up gas price by whopping 150 percent.