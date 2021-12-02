If govt tries to hold elections thru EVMs, TLP’s protest model to be adopted: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD: The host of Geo TV’s programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath”, Shahzeb Khanzada on Wednesday said the government is pressurising both the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the opposition for holding the upcoming election through the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Speaking at the Geo TV’s programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanuallah said two models of protest are under consideration. One opinion is to continue recording protests in and outside Parliament, while the second is the TLP model.

The PML Punjab president threatened that if the government tried to force the elections through the EVMs, then the party would be left with no option but to follow the TLP model of protests.

He said the incumbent government does not even have the idea of the dynamics of the polling stations and if the EVMs were used in the elections, the 2023 Elections would turn controversial even before they are held.