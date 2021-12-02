Pak rupee losing against regional currencies

KARACHI: Pak rupee continued to decline in interbank market on December 1 as dollar rose by 10 paisa — Rs175.20 to Rs175.30.
Even the Afghan currency gained against rupee as it rose to Rs54.71 against Pak Rs100. Indian rupee is also strengthening as it is Rs2.34 against one Pak rupee.
The Pak rupee devaluation is inflating country’s import bill and cost of production, besides creating negative perception about the Pakistani economy.
