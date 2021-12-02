Only PML-N can pull country out of crises, says Shahid Khaqan

MANSEHRA: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that the people should extend support to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz if they wanted to pull the country out of the prevailing crises.

“I am here to deliver you the gratitude of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. If you extend your support to us as you did in the past, we could force this government out of power,” the PML-N leader told public gathering in Dasu, the district headquarters of Upper Kohistan.

The people chanted slogans in support of

Nawaz Sharif when the leadership of the PML-N led by Abbasi arrived at the venue.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the people couldn’t witness any sort of change during the PTI government’s tenure of over three and a half years.

“The government, which had come into power through a stolen mandate,has plunged the country into economic and political crises,” he said.

The former premier said that it was time the government to quit to pave the way for a fair and impartial general election in the country.

“We would compel this government to quit. The country could face bankruptcy if the incompetent rulers remain in power,” Abbasi said.

He added that the PMLN was the only political party that could pull the country out of current crises and put it on the road to prosperity.

“Our government had launched mega development projects in the country and the 4300 megawatts Dasu hydropower project was one of them,” the former premier said.

He added that the PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif had released the funds and wanted an early completion of that mega energy project.

“The PMLN will sweep the next election if it was held in a fair transparent manner,” he went on to add.

Speaking on the occasion, former federal minister and party’s senior vice-president Sardar Mohammad Yousuf said the PMLN leadership had the guts to face challenges.

The former deputy speaker National Assembly, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, and former MPA Abdul Sattar also addressed the gathering.