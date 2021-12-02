Gold rises Rs200/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs200 per tola on Wednesday.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs122,800 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs178 to Rs105,281.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $8 to $1,786 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood same at Rs1,251.71.

Local jewelers said the gold prices in the local market remained lower by Rs2,000 per tola as compared with rates in the Dubai gold market.